WATSON, MAY Passed away suddenly at Scarborough General Hospital, in the loving care of her family, on Thursday, August 29, 2019. May (nee Boyle) dearly loved and devoted wife of the late John Watson for 45 years. Cherished mother of Sharon Smith and Kay (John McAskill). Adored Nanny of Kelly (Peter Twigg), Robert, Michael, Shannon, Olivia and Great-Nanny of Dylan, Taylor, Keenan, Logan, Skye, Mya and Kylie. Treasured sister of Roberta (Stuart Miller) of Belfast, Northern Ireland and Mona (Roy Petticrew). Dear sister-in-law of Pat Crombie. May will be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends and neighbours. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place in the Chapel, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 4, 2019