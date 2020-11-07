PATTERSON, M.Ed., REET 1945 - 2020 Retired from YRDSB / KPRDSB 2010 It is with the deepest of sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Reet Patterson, at Markham Stouffville Hospital, just days before her 75th birthday. She was 74 years young, but dealing with health issues around multiple myeloma. Reet was a devoted and dedicated servant to public education throughout her career. She began as an English teacher in the York Region District School Board where her talents were recognized early on and she subsequently became Department Head, Vice Principal, and Principal. In the latter capacity, she successfully opened two new High Schools, Markville S.S. and Sir William Mulock S.S. She was then appointed Superintendent in Kawartha Pine Ridge where she ended her career. Throughout her professional life her influence and impact on students and educational leaders was multi-generational and far reaching. A passionate gardener, her stunning perennial flower and shrub landscapes continue to bloom. We will remember her when a hummingbird flies in the garden. Raised in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, after escaping an occupied Estonia, her travels included China, England, Ireland, Scotland, Germany, Costa Rica, all over the USA, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, along with the rest of the Caribbean, visiting and cruising the islands, but her favourite destinations were Florida and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. Reet was predeceased by her parents Arved and Vaima, husband Laurie, and her many beloved dogs. Treasured and loving mother to Tiina (Paul), Mart (Kelly), Helle (Petri) and Andres. Adored grandmother to nine grandchildren. Reet will be deeply missed by her siblings Aili (Victor) and Jim; and her niece Alana (Warren). Reet lives on in John, Annika, Jakob, Rein, Maija Reet, Trent, Payton, Enya and Zoey; great-aunt to Eli and Kobe. Reet will be remembered fondly by her friends Anne of Uxbridge, The Mulock Crew and in Florida, especially by Susan, Barb, Gracie (Merv), Don (Teresa) and families, and her influential role in the JP committees including Director's Secretary. A heartfelt thank you to the caring, dedicated staff at Uxbridge Health Centre, Uxbridge Cottage Hospital and Markham Stouffville Hospital, especially Dr. Solow, who never gave up, (NP) Whitney, the nurses and PSWs in 1C and nurses in oncology. As per Reet's wishes, a private family viewing and cremation will take place. A family gathering will take place to pay our respects, remember and honour our late matriarch. When Reet's illness was made public, your kind words and generous support were appreciated. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Gather with your friends, enjoy a lovely meal and share happy memories of your friend and colleague. Continue to make the world a better place, especially during challenging times. Condolences may be left at www.etouch.ca
. Reet's family would love to hear from you.