BOUCHER, Medea Maureen (nee D'OLIVEIRA) March 11, 1928 – September 4, 2020 It's with great sadness that the family of Medea Boucher announce her peaceful passing at the Wexford Residence in Scarborough on September 4, 2020. Medea will be remembered for her love, kindness and her delicious curry. She'll be missed by friends and family. Medea was predeceased by her husband, Guy Raymond and sons Robert and Richard. Loving mother to Claude, Daniel, Dominique, Michael, Nancy, Louis and Bonnie. Loving Grandmother to Scott, Danielle, Claudia, Nathan, Chris, Sarah, Natasha, Liam, Rachel, Simon, Aaron, Trinity, Samantha and Joseph. Special Great-Grandmother to Lucas, Gabriel, Malia, Morgan, Grace, Cole, Kaylie and Thomas. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Wexford Residence for their loving care and support of Medea all these years. Medea will be cremated and will rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Richmond Hill together with her sons Robert and Richard.



