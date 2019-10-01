Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MEGHAN MITCHELL HIGGINS. View Sign Service Information MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough 2900 KINGSTON RD Scarborough , ON M1M 1N5 (416)-267-4656 Obituary

HIGGINS, MEGHAN MITCHELL (nee FORBES) July 17, 1984 – September 28, 2019 Our dear Meghan passed away last Saturday with close family by her side. She fought a courageous battle with cancer, always maintaining a positive attitude – her children being a great source of strength and purpose. Meghan was a bright spark, welcoming, giving, strong, energetic, loving and came easy to laughter. We knew her as a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. She continues to help others even in death with her last wish to donate her corneas. Her absence will be deeply felt in the lives of her children Jacob (9), Connor (7) and Hannah (1) and loving husband Dylan. She will also be forever in our hearts and deeply missed by her grandmother Flora, mother Sharon (Jeff), sister Calder (Mike) and Dylan's father Greg (Lois), mother Janice, brother Jeremy and sister Kelly. Special thanks go to Mary Rose, Lisa Mitchell and Rachel Vares who gave of their time and their hearts without asking during the final stages and overnight vigils spent in Michael Garron Hospital. Visitations will take place at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home in Scarborough, on Thursday, October 3rd from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m., followed by a funeral service at Pine Hills Cemetery in Scarborough, on Friday, October 4th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Meghan Higgins Memorial Fund (Go Fund Me) would be welcomed by this very young family. Funds raised will go directly to Dylan and the children. Online condolences may be left at

