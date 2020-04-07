|
MERAS, Meguerditch (Mego) January 1, 1930 – April 2, 2020 Mego was a hard-working family man who loved the outdoors including hunting, camping and most of all, boating. He was also an avid tennis player. For many years, he served various charitable organizations such as the Knights of Vartan, Holy Trinity Armenian Church, the Babayan Foundation, and others. Mego passed away peacefully on the morning of April 2, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Suren and Saro Meras, and his five grandchildren: Armen, Aida, Lena, Kendra, and Alex. Mego also leaves behind his sister, Elizabeth Meras Shakarian, and his brother, Loris Meras. Due to the current COVID restrictions, a closed service will be held at HOLY TRINITY ARMENIAN CHURCH, 920 Progress Avenue, on Wednesday, April 8th, at 1:00 p.m. No local visitation is planned. Condolences, photographs and memories may be forwarded to [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2020