GOODMAN, MEL With deep sadness, Mel's adoring family announce his passing after a prolonged illness. Son of the late David and Frances Goodman, brother to Elaine Goodman and the late Lynne Burnstein. Father of Jordanna and David. He leaves behind his wife Suzanne, her daughter and son-in-law Venessa and Kyu and their children Quinn, Emerson and Isabelle. Loving uncle and deeply missed by Michelle and Ray, Penny and Les and Tracy and Brian. Great-uncle of Carly, Logan, Ethan, Cody, Taylor, Lindsay and Ben. Mel inspired us all with his incredible humour, generosity, kindness and loyalty. Many thanks to Maricel Yangson who was always there to give him the care he needed. There will be a large void left in all the hearts of those whose life he touched. Lay in peace. We lost a good soul. A Family Service was held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Donations in Mel's name to a charity of choice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020