1/
Mel SHEAR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHEAR, Mel On Friday, October 30, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mel Shear in his 93rd year, still a practicing paralegal with a love of learning, travel and culture. Beloved husband of Bonnie Lawrence Shear. Son of the late George and Florence Shear z"l. Loving father and father-in-law of Jamie Shear and Jayne Arlotta, Sharon and Stephen Schwartz, and Bonnie and Paul Rodak. Loving stepfather of Danny and Lori Cooper, Bob Cooper, Josh and Michelle Cooper, and Beth Lawrence and Gary Marriott. Grandfather of Michelle and Joshua, Jordan and Jordyn, Jillian and Emanuel, Rachel, Melissa and Noah, Shane and Leah, Samantha and Jordan, Mikey, Lexie, Jonah, Marcus, Ryan, Jonathan and Robyn, and Lawrence and Sharon. Great-grandfather of Yosef Dov, Ilana, Yeshaya, Ezra, Hudson, Harper, Emma and Chloe. Also remembered by Judith Shear. A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Memorial donations can be made to The Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875, or Jewish National Fund, 416-638-7200.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved