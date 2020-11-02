SHEAR, Mel On Friday, October 30, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mel Shear in his 93rd year, still a practicing paralegal with a love of learning, travel and culture. Beloved husband of Bonnie Lawrence Shear. Son of the late George and Florence Shear z"l. Loving father and father-in-law of Jamie Shear and Jayne Arlotta, Sharon and Stephen Schwartz, and Bonnie and Paul Rodak. Loving stepfather of Danny and Lori Cooper, Bob Cooper, Josh and Michelle Cooper, and Beth Lawrence and Gary Marriott. Grandfather of Michelle and Joshua, Jordan and Jordyn, Jillian and Emanuel, Rachel, Melissa and Noah, Shane and Leah, Samantha and Jordan, Mikey, Lexie, Jonah, Marcus, Ryan, Jonathan and Robyn, and Lawrence and Sharon. Great-grandfather of Yosef Dov, Ilana, Yeshaya, Ezra, Hudson, Harper, Emma and Chloe. Also remembered by Judith Shear. A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Memorial donations can be made to The Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875, or Jewish National Fund, 416-638-7200.



