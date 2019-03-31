MAHOOD, MELANIE GRACE (nee ELLIS) It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Melanie Grace Mahood of Bracebridge, Ontario, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Jerry. Loving mother of Steve (Una), Cynthia (Steve) and Cameron (Monica). Cherished grandmother of Stephen (Mandy), Olivia (Ross), Katherine (Shervin), Laura (Tyler), Joshua, Timothy (Kelly), Emily (Johnny Young) and great-grandmother of baby Young due later this year. Dear sister of Barbara (Victor, predeceased) and predeceased by brother Byron (Sandra). Cremation has already taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in May in Bracebridge. Memorial donations may be made to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, in which she was a longtime volunteer. Online condolences may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2019