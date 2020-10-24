MAYHALL, Melinda "Mindy" Kay Fuller Born January 2, 1939. Melinda died peacefully in her sleep October 22, 2020. Melinda was predeceased by her parents Forst and MaryLou Fuller. Mindy leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, John Tarkington Mayhall and her sister Lucinda. Melinda graduated from DePauw University in 1961 with an Honours BA in Psychology. Melinda worked at Indiana University Medical Center in Psychometrics, and along with her husband John moved to Alaska where John was with the US Public Health Service. Melinda and John then lived in Chicago while John completed his graduate training earning an MA and PhD in Anthropology. They subsequently moved to Toronto in 1970 where Melinda became an active craftsperson designing and constructing contemporary baskets. Melinda's award winning baskets were sold and displayed worldwide. John's professional research took Melinda and John around the world including Nunavut, northern Finland, Australia, Siberia, and Japan, where Melinda accompanied John as his research assistant. Melinda was an active member of the Ontario Craft Council for many years. A diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease ended Melinda's craft career. In memory of Melinda, donations can be made to Craft Ontario.



