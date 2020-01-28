Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
(416) 423-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for MELINDA MODICA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELINDA MODICA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELINDA MODICA Obituary
MODICA, MELINDA Passed away peacefully at the age of 74, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Sebastiano Modica of 47 years. Loving mother of Teresa DiRosolini (Luigi), Michael Modica (Roseanne), Maria Raso (Francesco), and Vincenza Chung (Michael). Loving grandmother of Noel and Dominique DiRosolini, Melissa and Gianpaolo Mazzara, and Cassandra and Seby Modica. Loved by her sister Lidia Chimirri, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Family and friends will be received at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, 416-423-1000, on Tuesday, January 28th, from 4-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, January 29th, at ST. BRIGID'S PARISH, 300 Wolverleigh Blvd., at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -