MODICA, MELINDA Passed away peacefully at the age of 74, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Sebastiano Modica of 47 years. Loving mother of Teresa DiRosolini (Luigi), Michael Modica (Roseanne), Maria Raso (Francesco), and Vincenza Chung (Michael). Loving grandmother of Noel and Dominique DiRosolini, Melissa and Gianpaolo Mazzara, and Cassandra and Seby Modica. Loved by her sister Lidia Chimirri, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Family and friends will be received at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, 416-423-1000, on Tuesday, January 28th, from 4-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, January 29th, at ST. BRIGID'S PARISH, 300 Wolverleigh Blvd., at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020