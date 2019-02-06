HARWOOD, MELISSA It is with unbearable sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Melissa Ann Harwood on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Melissa is survived by her heartbroken immediate family, Parents Anna and Stephen, Twin Brother Marc and Older Brother Jeffrey. Also grieving is Melissa's Nonna, Maria Boccia, Aunts Laura (Frank) Lois (Nestor) and Uncles Lou (Jonie) David (Lori) and Martin (Michele), Cousins Nicole (Andy), Craig, Danielle, Garrett and Andrea. Melissa will also be missed by many, many members of her extended family and friends. Visitation will held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, February 7th and 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Friday, February 8th at Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Ct. (northeast corner of 16th Ave. and Hwy. 404). The funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9th at St. Patrick's Parish, 5633 Hwy. 7 E., Markham. Entombment to follow at Glendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Melissa may be made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). Online condolences may be made to www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2019