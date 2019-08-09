YORK, Melville "Mel" Stanley It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mel York. Beloved husband of the late Audrey. Loving father of Nanci (Bob). Much loved grandfather of Emma (Brandon) and great-grandfather of Liam, Ethan, Caitlyn and furbabies Shiloh, Indiana, Becks and Flynn. Mel taught for over 40 years in the North York School Board and Associated Jewish Schools. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of the QEW), on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of the Chapel Service at 3 p.m. If desired, donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 9, 2019