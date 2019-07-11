FRASER, MELVIN (MEL) ALEXANDER September 18, 1932 - July 9, 2019 At Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, with family by his side. Proud Employee of Loblaws for over 50 years. Mel was a character; he was strong, hard working, a good person, kind, ever the gentleman, and always so well dressed. An avid reader, who loved golfing, fishing and playing darts. A volunteer for Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army and the Royal Canadian Legion (Poppy Fund). Papa will be so missed by family, friends, his church community and wonderful neighbours. Predeceased by beloved wife of 57 years, Helen (nee Favro) (2014) and beloved son Scott (2017). Survived by son Michael, grandson Scottie (Stacey) and great-grandson Beau; daughter-in-law Marie, granddaughter Catherine (Marc) and great-granddaughter Joy, grandson Sean (Laurie); and cat Sammie. Family will welcome friends at St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Church, 161 Hanmer Street West, Barrie, on Saturday, July 13th at 10 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. Reception in the Church Hall after the Service. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be very much appreciated. 'I'm just a little behind you, close enough to take your hand,' Mel to Scott to Helen

