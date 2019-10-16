AULL, Melvin Andrew 1928 - 2019 Peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga at the age of 90. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen. Loving father to Gary (Raya), Tina (David), Darlene and Ronnie. Grandfather to Lindsey, Dane, Elijah (Jess), Darlene (Jarrod), Christina and Leah. Great grandfather to Ethan. Predeceased by his daughter Karen and granddaughter Jade. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705) on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 from 12 noon to 1 pm. Funeral Service at 1 pm in the Chapel. Donations made to the would be appreciated by the family. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019