McNEIL, Melvin Blair 1954 - 2019 Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Blair, at the age of 64, was the loving husband to Karen (née Yake) for 41 years; and BFFs for 47 years. He was the loving father to his son Jay, and daughter-in-law Jena McNeil, and the much loved Papa of granddaughter Kenzie McNeil (his pumpkin). Blair was predeceased by his parents Melvin and Muriel McNeil, and is survived by his brother Woody McNeil, and in-laws Steve (Wanda), Bob (Rose), Laurie (John) and Dale (Michele). Blair will be remembered as a gentle, caring man with a big heart and for his helping nature. He will be loved and missed by his extended family, friends and co-workers. As per Blair's wishes there will be no funeral service, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Goodwood Community Centre, 268 Durham Regional Hwy 47, Goodwood. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). If desired a donation to the , in memory of Blair would be appreciated by the family. To leave a condolence online, or make a donation, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019