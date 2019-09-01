BROWN, MELVIN (MICK) 1955-2019 Mick passed peacefully, early Thursday morning, August 29, 2019, in Moncton, New Brunswick. He is survived by loving wife of 44 years, Teddie. Father to Tanya and Micheal, Brother to Kenneth, Papa to Brodie and Mollie. Kind, gentle, and caring to everyone lucky enough to have met him, Mick will be dearly missed. Special thanks to the nurses of the 3rd and 5th floor of Moncton Hospital who gave him loving care. There is to be no service, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Moncton Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019