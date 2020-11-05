Mel was a kind, patient and soft-spoken person who's company I have come to enjoy over the many years through my friendship with his sons, Paul and Garth. His love and dedication to his family, and his long marriage to Gwynneth, have been a source of inspiration through the years.

When my wife and I married some 23 years ago, I insisted that Mel served as our official (paid) photographer. While he was an accomplished photographer, it was more that I couldn't imagine getting married without Mel and Gwyn attending our celebration as they had become part of my own extended family.

My family sends out our most sincerest condolences at this time. While his absence in person will be sorely missed by all who met him, I can only hope that the stories and fond memories than remain be of some comfort to the family and friends in the times to come.



God bless you Mel for all that you gave us.

Norman Schneider

Friend