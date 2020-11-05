1/1
Melvin Frederick REID
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REID, Melvin Frederick April 10, 1937 - October 31, 2020 Melvin Frederick Reid, known to all as Mel, passed away on October 31, 2020, at the age of 83. Son of Margaret and George, Mel was born in Toronto and attended Leaside High School where he met Gwynneth Preddy, his wife of 59 years. He later graduated with a Print Management diploma from Ryerson Polytechnic Institute. Mel had a solid career as a commercial photographer from the mid-80s until his retirement. Mel was a nature lover who enjoyed canoeing, camping, and gardening. Gwynneth and Mel were rarely apart from each other and enjoyed long cross-country motorcycle trips together. Mel will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Gwynneth, their sons Garth (Geeta) and Paul (Denise). He will be missed by his sister, Gwen Hems (Steve and Kim), grandchildren Rowen, James, Kate, Liam, William and Grace, also by his great-granddaughter Isla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Low & Low Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Mel was a kind, patient and soft-spoken person who's company I have come to enjoy over the many years through my friendship with his sons, Paul and Garth. His love and dedication to his family, and his long marriage to Gwynneth, have been a source of inspiration through the years.
When my wife and I married some 23 years ago, I insisted that Mel served as our official (paid) photographer. While he was an accomplished photographer, it was more that I couldn't imagine getting married without Mel and Gwyn attending our celebration as they had become part of my own extended family.
My family sends out our most sincerest condolences at this time. While his absence in person will be sorely missed by all who met him, I can only hope that the stories and fond memories than remain be of some comfort to the family and friends in the times to come.

God bless you Mel for all that you gave us.
Norman Schneider
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved