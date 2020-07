HICKS, MELVIN Passed away on July 9, 2020, in Ajax Pickering Hospital. Mel is survived by his Wife Mina and Daughters Jane Shivrattan (Ray), Susan Carss (Glenn), Grandchildren Rachael Shivrattan, Mitchell Shivrattan, Andrew Carss, Alec Carss and his Great-Grandson Noah Shivrattan. Mel will forever be remembered for his sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



