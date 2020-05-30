MELVIN JOHN (MEL) CALLAGHAN
CALLAGHAN, MELVIN (MEL) JOHN Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Richards) for over 65 years. Proud and loving father of Paul (Laura), Sheila Oakley (Stephen), Karen Dollack (Tim) and his very special fur baby, Gracie. He was the cherished grandfather of Jason (Ashley), Ryan, Amanda (Chris), Colin, and great-grandfather of Brooklynn. He will also be missed by his sister-in-law Edna Welch and her family. Mel will be remembered by his colleagues at the City of Toronto where he worked for 32 years. He will also be remembered for his love of wrestling and baseball. A celebration to honour Mel will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL – McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519- 824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www. gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
