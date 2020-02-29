Home

Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Melvin Joseph BARTMAN

Melvin Joseph BARTMAN Obituary
BARTMAN, Melvin Joseph March 9, 1920-February 20, 2020 (WWII Veteran) Melvin was an Imperial Oil tanker operator fireman when WWII broke out. In 1941, he joined the Royal Canadian Signal Corps 5th Canadian Artillery Unit and was dispatched to Scotland before being transferred to Palermo Sicily and then mainland Europe. He was a Toronto police officer 1947-1978. Lovingly remembered by his 3 daughters Julia (Martin Libling), Martha and Sandra, grandchildren Katie and Adam Libling, sister Doreen, sister-in-law Jean Watson, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Mel was predeceased by brothers Gordon (Doris Jean) and Wilbert, brother-in-law Al Hodgins and former wife Catherine Leis Bartman. His memorial service to be held at the Knox United Church in Dorset, summer 2020.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
