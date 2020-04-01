|
MacDONALD, MELVIN Passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton, at the age of 84. Cherished husband of 61 years, to Sherrill. Adored father of Kevin (Penny) and the late Shane. Loved grandfather of Brock and Alishia and great-grandfather of Shane, Skylar and Jade. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Funeral Directors. If desired, donations in Melvin's memory, may be made to or Trillium Health Partners Queensway Health Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2020