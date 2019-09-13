TRIMBEE, MENKA It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Menka Trimbee on Monday, September 2, 2019. Cherished mother of Kristin (Mark) and Karen (Craig). Dear Baba of Bo and Karver. She is survived by her loving life-partner, Chris Litchin. Menka's warmth and passion will be greatly missed by multi-generations of family and lifelong friends. The family will receive friends at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, 416-423-1000, on Sunday, September 15th, from 3 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16th, at 11 a.m., at ST. GEORGE MACEDONO BULGARIAN EASTERN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 17 Regent St. Interment to follow at St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in respect of Menka's survival of a previous battle with breast cancer, we encourage any memorial donations be made to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada. Condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 13, 2019