BRYAN, Mercena P. (nee LAWRENCE) Born June 3, 1933, in Jamaica, West Indies, daughter of the late Lionel and Adella Lawrence, mother to Earl, Chrystal and Raymie; passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019. Immigrating to Canada in 1958, Mercena enrolled in clerical studies at both Shaw and George Brown Colleges. Upon graduation, she was employed by the Ministry of Transportation and Communication for over 28 years. Staying connected to her West Indian heritage, she became an active member of the West Indian Social and Cultural Society – Toronto chapter; holding various positions of responsibility throughout the years. Mercena was a beloved member of Calvin Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, where she was a member of the choir, the Women's Auxiliary and was bestowed the honour of serving in the Session as a Church Elder for many years. Loving grandmother, sister (predeceased by one sister, Hermin Bird), aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many, she will be missed by all. Special thanks to the Staff at Cedarvale Terrace for the care, love, and devotion shown to Mercena during the past 3 years. Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Calvin Presbyterian Church, located at 26 Delisle Ave., Toronto, Ontario. Visitation will take place from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvin Presbyterian Church. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

