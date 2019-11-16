Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MERI-BETH RODRIGUEZ. View Sign Obituary

RODRIGUEZ, MERI-BETH (nee GALLINGER) 1964-2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Meri-Beth, early in the morning of November 9, 2019. She is finally free from the pain she endured from cancer for nearly two years. She was the loving wife of Alex and the beloved daughter of Bev and her late father Jerry. She leaves behind her faithful companion Chappy. She will be sadly missed by her cherished Aunt Jean and Uncle Bill, her late Uncle Jim, as well as many dear friends, family members and colleagues. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her generous nature and positive outlook. Meri-Beth worked tirelessly as a payroll manager, in spite of her illness, and always demonstrated to her team how hard work and dedication was the basis of a job well done. At Meri-Beth's request, there will be no visitation or funeral. A private cremation has taken place. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donating to, Colorectal Cancer Canada, the ,

