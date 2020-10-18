1/1
MERILYN REETA CLARKE
CLARKE, MERILYN REETA (nee MACIVER) We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear Mother, Merilyn Reeta Clarke (née MacIver, September 26, 1930), on Friday, October 16, 2020, in Toronto, at approximately 3:30 a.m., surrounded by her daughters, Dayna, Lisa, and Christine. Mom was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren who brought her much pride and joy: Lucas (Ilana) and son Bradley, Jordan (Kerry) and daughter Ayla, Shannon, Brittany, Lindsay (Gordan) and daughters Gemma and Chloe, Braden, Marianna, Adam, Carly, and Skylar. Loving sibling to her predeceased sisters Ailsa (James) and Eris (Christian) (Joe), and sister-in-law to Jim Clarke (Marg) and Alys Widmeyer (Alex), and was a kind aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Mom is at peace now and we believe her spirit is reunited with her beloved, late husband and our dear Dad, Bryant. We welcome visits to the upcoming R.S. Kane Tribute page at www.rskane.ca. Donations may be made in her honour to CAMH.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
