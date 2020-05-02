WHERRETT, MERLE EILEEN Much loved great (and great-great) aunt, sister and friend, died peacefully on April 25, 2020, at the age of 95. Career woman (Canadian Education Association), longtime resident of Toronto's Manulife Centre, proud of her extended family, she was our official photographer and home movie maker and delighted in giving gifts, goodies and her famous Sally Lunn bread. A kind and intelligent person, she appreciated beautiful things and fine art. She frequented many Bloor Street shops and restaurants and loved her Second Cup. Many thanks to the staff from House Calls, Ewart Angus, VHA Home HealthCare, Meighan Manor and Imee Ramelo, for caring for Merle in her later years. Born in Manitoba, Merle's wish was to return there to be buried alongside her parents. Remember Merle with a cup of coffee, a sweet, and if you wish, a donation to a charity of your choice



