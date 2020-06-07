JARVIS, MERLE Passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 in Mississauga, ON. She was the daughter of Millicent and Jules Louis (both deceased), beloved wife of Kelvin and devoted mother to Hayden. She will be missed by her sister Cynthia, her brother Lennox along with her many nieces, nephews, and friends. She will always be remembered as a gentle person who lived a life of integrity, laughter and love. A private cremation service took place on Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. John's Dixie Cemetery & Crematorium in Mississauga. A memorial service to celebrate her life will take place in Trinidad and Tobago at a later date.



