MERLE JARVIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MERLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JARVIS, MERLE Passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 in Mississauga, ON. She was the daughter of Millicent and Jules Louis (both deceased), beloved wife of Kelvin and devoted mother to Hayden. She will be missed by her sister Cynthia, her brother Lennox along with her many nieces, nephews, and friends. She will always be remembered as a gentle person who lived a life of integrity, laughter and love. A private cremation service took place on Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. John's Dixie Cemetery & Crematorium in Mississauga. A memorial service to celebrate her life will take place in Trinidad and Tobago at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved