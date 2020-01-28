|
WINTHROPE, MERNA On Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Cheltenham Care Community. Beloved wife of the late Marshall Frilegh, and the late Gordon Winthrope. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sherry and Albert Miller, Kathy Winthrope-Kates and Howie Kates, Lisa Burke and Peter Blishen, and the late Gary Fruchtman. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Arlene and the late Gerald Lampert, and Corky and Marvin Miller. Devoted grandmother of Sacha, Rachel, Ali and Jory, Ethan, Brandon, and Stephanie and Daniel, great-grandmother of Cole. Special thanks to caregivers Savita, Lilya, Seplin, and Fritzie and to all the loving staff at Cheltenham. A graveside service will be held in the Temple Sinai Section, Pardes Shalom Cemetery, 10953 Dufferin Street, Maple, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Shiva 23 Lady Slipper Court, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to the Cheltenham Care Community, 416-223- 4050.
