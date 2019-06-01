Mersina ARAVANTINOS

Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Obituary

ARAVANTINOS, Mersina On May 29, 2019, the world said goodbye to Mersina Aravantinos, who passed away after suffering a stroke. She lived a wonderfully full life along side her late husband Gerasimos, and is remembered by her children Augusta, Vicki, and Spiro, her sons-in-law Peter and Jim, her daughter-in-law Debbie, her 7 grandchildren Joanna, Nicholas, Patricia, Kosta, Mersina, Stavroula, Gerry, as well as her great-granddaughter, Vivian Paris. Friends may call at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Sunday, June 2nd from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Monday June 3rd, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019
