VAHEY, MERVON ROGER December 18, 1935 - April 26, 2020 Mervon passed away peacefully at Scarborough Centenary Hospital from complications of COVID-19. Although alone in his room due to the pandemic, he was showered with prayers and love from family, friends and the caring hospital staff. Predeceased by wife Christina and son Steven, Mervon will be greatly missed by his loving children Rhonda and Chris Davies, Richard Reynolds and Angie Nobes, Leanne King and Tracy and Ronnie Hannam. Grandchildren Krystina, Ryan, Justin, Kayla, Shane and Karlie. Great-grandchildren Sophia, Jayce, Claire and Tegan. Dear brother to Jaqueline Vahey (deceased), Eileen White (deceased), Mildred Smith, May White, Lloyd Vahey (deceased), Shirley Johnston (deceased) and a dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was a kind-hearted and loving man who would give the shirt off his back if you needed it. We would like to thank everyone who was so crucial and supportive in his care, especially in these hard times. We love you all.

