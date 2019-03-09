Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mervyn Arthur ROTZ. View Sign

ROTZ, Mervyn Arthur Passed away peacefully with his loved ones present at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the age of 90. Loving husband of Mildred (nee Derbyshire) for 61 years. Much loved dad of Alan and his wife Cindy of Brooklin and Paul (Greg) of Toronto. Grandfather of Bryan and his wife Cindy, Ashley, Brendan and his partner Liz. Great-grandfather of Jack, Ashton, Amya and Kenneth. Predeceased by his brothers Tom (late Jetta), Gordon (late Elsie) and Norman and his sister Margaret. Survived by sisters-in-law Diane Rotz and Catherine (Wyndham) Thomas, his brother-in-law John McLean and cousin Bannister Lancaster. Merv is also remembered by several nieces and nephews and their families. Merv was born and raised in Weston, ON. He spent most of his life in Maple, ON. He is a Past-Master of the Maple Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the Maple Historical Society. Merv worked for Orenda in Malton, ON, for 37 years and was proud to have worked on the Avro Arrow. He took great pleasure in his time spent at the cottage he built with his wife and sons at Crane Lake, near Parry Sound, ON. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, on Saturday, March 16th from 12:00 noon until time of Celebration of Life service in the Barnes Chapel Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to thank the great support and care of the staff on the 4th and 9th floors of Lakeridge Health Oshawa. In memory of Merv, memorial donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting: barnesmemorial

5295 Thickson Road North

Whitby , ON L1M 1W9

