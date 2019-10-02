BUCKERFIELD, Mervyn Passed away peacefully, at Credit Valley Hospital, at the age of 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Ruth (nee Hazzard). Loving father of Deborah Rollason (Steve), Cheryl Maguire and Douglas (Christine). Grandfather to Shannon (Brent,) Michelle (Brock), Jennifer (Julian), Rachelle (Adam), Brittany, Natalie, Trevor (Katie) and Jessica. Mervyn also will be remembered by his eight great-grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by Darlene Mori. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Credit Valley Hospital for their compassionate care. Funeral Services will be held at the Brampton Funeral Home and Cemetery, 10061 Chinguacousy Road, Brampton, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. For further details please go to [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 2, 2019