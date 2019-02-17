Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mervyn CAMERON BELL. View Sign

BELL, Mervyn CAMERON Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 88. Mervyn leaves behind his beloved wife Lydia Jane Bell (nee Marshall). Loving father of Karen (Doug), Cameron (Mary) and David (Jackie). Cherished grandfather of Jonathan, Catherine, Emma, Cameron, Graeme and Amy. Merv valued, above all, his time spent with family. As a Life Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a longtime executive in the Tax Department of Imperial Oil, Merv was well respected in the Canadian tax community. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane subway), on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment to follow at Park Lawn Cemetery. The family will host a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Old Mill from 2 – 4 p.m. Please wear a little red, Merv's favourite colour. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made through



