HUGHES, MERVYN It is with the heaviest of hearts, the Hughes family announces the passing of Mervyn Hughes on November 21, 2019. In his 92nd year of life, he slipped away peacefully. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of the late Eileen. His sons Merv (Lorraine), Martin (Janet), Steve, Ken (Brenda), Rod (Lucy), grandchildren Bryan (Robyn), Jason (Brandy), Kevin (Leah), Craig (Adriana) and Jordyn. And great-grandfather to Willa and Phinneas. A Memorial Service will take place in the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, Oakville at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019