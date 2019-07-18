von MOELLER, META (nee MOOGK) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ellen Almeta Mary "Meta", on July 15, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Etobicoke. Loving aunt of Paul, Heather (the late Peter Field), Carl (Jennifer) Moogk, Andrea (Ferdinand Arcon) and Ulrike (Ronald Mans) von Moeller. Beloved great-aunt of Robert Field (Natalie), Gregory, Aldwin, Emma, Andrew and the late Adam Moogk. Cherished great-great-aunt of Keagan, Olivia and Austen Field. Meta was born in Waterloo, Ontario, on December 5, 1916. Daughter of the late Marjorie Brown and Herman Moogk. Loved sister of the late George, Harold, Donald and Gerald Moogk. Meta lived most of her life in Etobicoke and was an active member of the former St. Agnes Anglican Church. She was a longtime employee of the Oshawa Group. The family will receive friends and relatives at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Avenue, Etobicoke, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Wild Life Federation. Online condolences can be made at www. hogle.ca. On the wings of angels, now rest.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019