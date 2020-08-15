1/
Michael A. BURKE
BURKE, Michael A. Retired Executive -Bank of Montreal WWII Veteran, RCAF Radar Mechanic Attached RAF 106 Lancaster Squadron Awarded mention in Despatche's June 1944 Passed away peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto having resided at the Veterans Wing, Sunnybrook Hospital, where he received excellent care and attention. Predeceased by his loving wife, Gloria, his parents Michael T. and Hilda M., brother Jack and sister Sheila Watson. Survived by son Michael (Doreen), daughter, Karen Trites (Rick) and son Daniel. Also survived by grandson Scott and granddaughter, Dara Tugwell (Jamie) and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as several devoted nephews and nieces. Born and raised in Montreal. After High School Graduation from St. Leo's Academy, he joined Bank of Montreal in November 1937. He proceeded on leave of absence to join the RCAF in September 1941, resuming his banking career November 1945 upon discharge from RCAF having served 40 months oversease in RAF Bomber Command. He managed branches in St. Laurent, QC, Trail, BC, Winnipeg, Manitoba before being selected as a Project Leader of BMO's 1966 Domestic Banking Reorganization. Following staff jobs in Personnel, he returned to Branch Management at Drummond and St. Catherines Sts., Montreal (1972/1977). Then he was appointed Vice President and Manager of Toronto, Ontario Main Office (1978/1982) at First Canadian Place. Due to another reorganization in 1982 he was assigned to research, recommend and upon approval help implement the Bank's initial launch of private banking. His retiring years were spent with Gloria doing volunteer work, especially for St. Timothy's church in North York. In his latter years, Mr. Burke would say "I have had a good life, better than I would have planned it." Hence was able to cope with diminishing capabilities in his final years. Due to these pandemic times, the family has elected to have a Private Family Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Share Life, St. Michael's Foundation, Sunnybrook Veterans Hospital or Covenant House would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, North York. Online condolences may be made at jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
