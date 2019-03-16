GORDON, Michael Alexander 1951 - 2019 Passed away with family by his side on March 12, 2019, at the age of 68, at Michael Garron Hospital. Michael had suffered failing health for several years. Survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Genevieve. Cherished father of Jessica. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his siblings Mark, Alan, MaeEllen, Arlene and Alana (Bob), as well as his extended family and friends. Michael was predeceased by his parents MaeClaire and Alistair, and by his brother Matthew. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Giffen-Mack 'Danforth' Funeral Home, 416-698-3121. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory, may be made to the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019