BROWN, Michael Allan It is with great sadness that the family of Michael announces his passing, just shy of his 50th birthday. Predeceased by his father Al, he leaves behind his wife Barb, beloved sons, Nik and Alek, sister Shannon, brother-in-law Karl, nephew Sidney, mother Janet and step-father Stuart. We will gather at a later date to remember his life. Those wishing to honour Michael may make a donation in his name to The Toronto Wildlife Centre. Online condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
