CARERE, Michael Angelo Beloved son of Louis and Camilla Carere (deceased), born in Guelph May 8, 1937, passed away at his Toronto residence on February 10, 2019. Michael is survived by his cherished daughter Michelle and her husband Luka Sovulj, grandchildren Amber, Hope and Brendan of Alliston, his sister Anne Crowther of Picton, his brother George Gary Carere (Sharon) of Toronto, and his many nieces and nephews. Michael tirelessly supported the charitable work of the Knights of Columbus and was honoured to become a Grand Knight. He was a faithful and active parishioner of St. Eugene's Chapel, 13 Regina Ave. (near Bathurst St.) Toronto where his Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m. In early summer, a Celebration of Michael's Life will be held for family and friends at the Italian-Canadian Club in Guelph.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2019