BUBAS, MICHAEL ANTHONY B.Arts (Hon), B. Arts, M.B.A, L.L.B., J.D December 13, 1966 - March 11, 2019 It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our son, brother and "number one uncle", Michael Anthony Bubas. Michael passed away at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto on March 11, 2019 at the age of 52. Beloved son and best friend of Madeline and the late Michael Bubas (2013). Cherished brother and best friend of Kristine McCambridge, and her husband Kevin. "Unkey" was THE BEST uncle to Owen and Matthew; they will miss playing basketball, football and PS4 with him. He was their greatest hockey fan, and went to as many games as he could. Love and special thanks to Michael's dear friend, Cathy Shamie who was at his side at the end. Nephew to the late Mary Gomercich (2014), Katherine Pecaric, Nick and Darlene Bubas, and Franjo Bubas of Croatia. He is survived by many cousins from Timmins, Schumacher, Ottawa, Hamilton and Croatia. Michael stood 6'8' and had a physical presence that was larger than life and his academic achievements were equally astounding. But to those who knew him, his spirit and soul were gentle and kind. He enjoyed Leafs games with Cathy (although he was the biggest Habs fan!), hanging with his nephews on the weekends (learning about their current video game obsession Fortnite), and his special time going for walks along the beach and playing "the slots" at the casino with his mom, whom he lovingly called, "Toots". He will be missed by his family and friends, and by his former and current colleagues at Bank of Montreal and at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada, in Toronto. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Michael's memory. Family and friends are welcome to visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King St. E., Hamilton (at Kenilworth), on Sunday, March 17th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers to be said at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King St. E., Hamilton, on Monday, March 18th at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. Michael, I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always. As long as I'm living, my "Mikey" you'll be. Love you forever xoxo



