Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL ANTHONY SCUKA. View Sign Obituary

SCUKA, MICHAEL ANTHONY Still round the corner there may wait A new road or a secret gate; (J.R.R. Tolkien) Michael Anthony Scuka, born September 15, 1989, left us suddenly while in the Philippines, on May 30, 2019. Mike was travelling with his boyfriend and had spent some time exploring the beautiful country and adventuring on the sand dunes before passing away on a sunny summer morning in the historic town of Vigan. Mike leaves behind many bereaved family and friends. Beloved son of Jacqueline Audrey Scuka and John Fasciano and brother to Michelle Adams (nee Scuka) and Melanie Scuka. Loving partner to Evaristo Nigoza (Jun) and caring parent to Natsu, their lively puppy. Adored grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and a great friend to many. Mike was born in Scarborough, Ontario, during a warm mid-September week. A sweet and curious little boy, he would spend hours building Lego models and riding his bike. Despite hardships in his childhood, he thrived and went on to be inspired by his high school teachers and friends who elected him Student President and Prom King of his high school, Cobourg District Collegiate Institute East. Mike went on to study economics at Ryerson University and began working at the Bank of Montreal in central Toronto. While living in the city he met his best friend and loving partner, Jun, and a short while later they added adorable Natsu to their family. Mike was a charming and brilliant young man with many interests and could spend hours discussing politics, history and the mysteries of the universe late into the night. His childhood love of frequenting the science centre, museums, natural landmarks and historical sites remained throughout his life and he would often share the significance of these places with his young nieces and nephew. A lover of sci-fi and space travel, Mike was excited for the day we become a planet-hopping-interstellar species. He's now privy to whether the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything is, indeed, 42. He was a strong believer in humanity working together to achieve great things. Michael, we loved you very much and you left us far too soon. We wanted so much more time with you. You lived as if you were to die tomorrow and learned as if you were to live forever and for that we are grateful. As one of your favourite protagonists said, "There's nothing in the world more powerful than a good story." You brought laughter and great stories with you everywhere you went. We will share and honour your story for all time, remembering you smiling, forever free, forever 29. A celebration of life will be held this summer with the date to be determined. Please contact

SCUKA, MICHAEL ANTHONY Still round the corner there may wait A new road or a secret gate; (J.R.R. Tolkien) Michael Anthony Scuka, born September 15, 1989, left us suddenly while in the Philippines, on May 30, 2019. Mike was travelling with his boyfriend and had spent some time exploring the beautiful country and adventuring on the sand dunes before passing away on a sunny summer morning in the historic town of Vigan. Mike leaves behind many bereaved family and friends. Beloved son of Jacqueline Audrey Scuka and John Fasciano and brother to Michelle Adams (nee Scuka) and Melanie Scuka. Loving partner to Evaristo Nigoza (Jun) and caring parent to Natsu, their lively puppy. Adored grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and a great friend to many. Mike was born in Scarborough, Ontario, during a warm mid-September week. A sweet and curious little boy, he would spend hours building Lego models and riding his bike. Despite hardships in his childhood, he thrived and went on to be inspired by his high school teachers and friends who elected him Student President and Prom King of his high school, Cobourg District Collegiate Institute East. Mike went on to study economics at Ryerson University and began working at the Bank of Montreal in central Toronto. While living in the city he met his best friend and loving partner, Jun, and a short while later they added adorable Natsu to their family. Mike was a charming and brilliant young man with many interests and could spend hours discussing politics, history and the mysteries of the universe late into the night. His childhood love of frequenting the science centre, museums, natural landmarks and historical sites remained throughout his life and he would often share the significance of these places with his young nieces and nephew. A lover of sci-fi and space travel, Mike was excited for the day we become a planet-hopping-interstellar species. He's now privy to whether the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything is, indeed, 42. He was a strong believer in humanity working together to achieve great things. Michael, we loved you very much and you left us far too soon. We wanted so much more time with you. You lived as if you were to die tomorrow and learned as if you were to live forever and for that we are grateful. As one of your favourite protagonists said, "There's nothing in the world more powerful than a good story." You brought laughter and great stories with you everywhere you went. We will share and honour your story for all time, remembering you smiling, forever free, forever 29. A celebration of life will be held this summer with the date to be determined. Please contact [email protected] for details. Donations in his memory can be made to the Ontario Science Centre or Royal Ontario Museum. Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close