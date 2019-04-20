GRESCHUK, Michael "Mike" Anton January 13, 1941 – February 28, 2019 Michael Anton Greschuk, "Mike", 78, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 peacefully in his sleep in his favourite place of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Mike leaves behind his partner of 10 years Nancy, his son Quinn (children Tye and Paige), his son Trent (children Jacob and Drew), and Quinn's partner Sheila (children Chris and Laura). Mike also leaves behind his former wife Bobbi and his many friends. Predeceased by his parents Lillian and Jack, his brother Joey, and sisters Louise and Susan. A Celebration of Mike's life will be held at 7 p.m., on Thursday, April 25th at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, Ontario L3Y 2P3, 905-898-2100, with John Coulman officiating. Michael's guestbook and donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation (in lieu of flowers please) may be made at www.taylorfh.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019