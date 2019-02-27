Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL ARNOLD WEBB. View Sign

WEBB, MICHAEL ARNOLD With profound sadness we share the sudden passing of Michael Arnold Webb on February 24, 2019, with his loving wife Nenita (nee: Alejandro) at his side. Born May 18, 1943 in Belleville and predeceased by parents Arnold and Edythe. Mourning this loss are his sons Christopher Michael (Suzanne), David Alexander (Haley) and his daughter Catherine Jennifer (Guevarra) (John) and fur-baby Paxton. Grandpa will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Tyler, Tristan, Chloë, Isabella, William, Knox and London. Employed through the years at General Motors of Canada (Oshawa) and Dean of Automotive program at Centennial College in Scarborough. The Webb family wish to share their wholehearted appreciation to the team of Brantford Professional First Responders and staff at Brantford General Hospital, and remind all that our difficult days happen every day for them. Friends will be received at the BECKETT-GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE, 88 Brant Avenue, Brantford, on Saturday, March 2nd from 1-2 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday at 2 p.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated. Donations, condolences and live funeral web-casting are available online at www.

