ASSENZA, MICHAEL It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Assenza, on May 11, 2020, in Toronto. Cherished son of Dino and Nadia and brother of Lucas (Carly). Michael was a beloved grandson of Mario and Angela Felici, and Sebastiano Assenza. He will join his Nonna Maria Assenza in heaven. Michael will be dearly missed by his aunts and uncles; Claudia Labrozzi (Danny), Salvatore Assenza (Debbie) and Paola Assenza (Fil Iannone). Forever remembered by his cousins, Julia, Jessica, Sebastian (April), Sergio (Cindy), Meghan, Natacia, Danielle and Jessica. Michael was a loving, caring son, brother and friend. He excelled at anything he pursued. He was an outstanding student graduating from Schulich School of Business with Distinction. He went on to obtain his CPA, CA designation and was working towards completion of his CFA designation. Michael always looked up to his big brother and best friend Lucas, emulating him in every way. He loved his dog Charlie with all his heart. A private family service has taken place at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home. In memory of Michael and his love for animals, Dino and Nadia will be providing details at a later date of where donations can be made. Please do not send gifts or flowers to the family. Thank you for your support and understanding.