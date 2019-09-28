HENNING, MICHAEL BATES Passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, ON, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in his 86th year. Michael, beloved husband of the late Pat (nee Hull) (2018) for 60 years. Loving father of the late David (1992) and John (1984). Dear brother of the late Gail. Lovingly remembered by family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Georgian Bay Club, 516689 7th Line, Clarksburg, ON, N0H 1J0, 519-559-9949, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. with remembrances at 1:30 p.m. Donations may be made to your cherished charity in memory of Mike. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home. chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019