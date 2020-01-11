Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castlebrook Memorial Park
712-746 Windsor Road
Rouse Hill, New South Wales 2155
(02) 9629 1477
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Castlebrook Memorial Park
712-746 Windsor Road
Rouse Hill, New South Wales 2155
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL EGERDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL BRUCE EGERDIE


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL BRUCE EGERDIE Obituary
EGERDIE, MICHAEL BRUCE September 2, 1965 – January 7, 2020 "What is it worth, then, this insane last phase When everything about you goes downhill? This much: you get to see the cosmos blaze And feel its grandeur, even against your will, As it reminds you, just by being there, That it is here we live, or else nowhere." Late, of Quakers Hill, formerly of Toronto, Canada. Best friend and loving husband of Kathy, proud father of Josh, Thomas and Carly. Much loved brother of Blair, Grant, Janice and Carla, and brother-in-law of Cathy, Scott, Eric, Craig and Kylie. Beloved son of Russ and Anne (both deceased) and son-in-law of Maxine. Family and friends of Bruce are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life on Monday, January 13, 2020, at The Garden Chapel, Castlebrook Memorial Park, 712 Windsor Road, Rouse Hill, commencing at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Melanoma Institute Australia in memory of Bruce: https://tribute.melanoma.org. au/page/BruceEgerdie
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -