BUCKSTEIN, MICHAEL On June 28, 2019, at home. Beloved husband of Kalene. Loving father and father-in-law of Matthew Buckstein and Thomas Arbour, Aaron and Eugénie and Amanda Buckstein and Jesse Cappe. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Lesley and Joseph Schiff. Devoted grandfather of Adélaïde. Loving uncle and great-uncle. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the Pride of Israel Synagogue section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 57 Halstead Drive, Unionville. Memorial donations made to Jewish National Fund Of Canada, 416-638-7200, or Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, 1-888-473-4636.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 30, 2019
