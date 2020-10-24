PELLOW, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER September 24, 1967 - October 8, 2020 Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. It is with profound sadness that the family of Mike Pellow announce his passing on October 8, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his son Cameron Pellow; bother Steven Pellow; sisters Nancy Breen and Debbie Sportel. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews and other family. Special thanks to his roommates and friends for their kindness. Due to the current pandemic, we are unable to organize a celebration of life at this time.



