1/
MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER PELLOW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PELLOW, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER September 24, 1967 - October 8, 2020 Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. It is with profound sadness that the family of Mike Pellow announce his passing on October 8, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his son Cameron Pellow; bother Steven Pellow; sisters Nancy Breen and Debbie Sportel. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews and other family. Special thanks to his roommates and friends for their kindness. Due to the current pandemic, we are unable to organize a celebration of life at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved