MICHAEL CLAUDE BRANNAN

Obituary

BRANNAN, MICHAEL CLAUDE On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Michael Claude Brannan, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at age 80. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at New Hamburg Christian Centre, 177 Jacob St., New Hamburg at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Grand River Hospital Foundation in Michael's name. For a full obituary, please go online to: https://www.affordableburialsandcremations.ca/obituaries/
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019
