COLLINGE, MICHAEL July 16, 1943 - November 1, 2020 After a courageous fight with a short illness we had to say goodbye to this gentle, treasured soul on November 1, 2020, at the age of 77. Left behind heartbroken is Mike's beloved wife Joy, of 54 years, cherished daughters Helen and Sarah, devoted son-in-law Kevin, adored grandchildren Izzy and David, loving sister Jean (Derek), dear cousins Barbara and Vivian and so many more family and friends. Mike was our gentle strength, a master chef, a carpenter, a proud lifelong Manchester United supporter, our fixit man, he had a wry, perfectly timed sense of humour, his British Cockney slang and clever nickname choices became legendary. If you were lucky enough to be one of his friends he was unrivaled. He taught us all that humility and the ability to always choose love is perhaps his greatest strength and the ultimate example of a life well lived. He is so loved and will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered forever more. A huge heartfelt thanks to The Saint Elizabeth Health Care Team, especially Maureen, whose support and compassion enabled us to fulfill Mike's wishes to come home and be with his girls. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to The Saint Elizabeth Foundation in Mike's memory. To donate online, please visit https://sehc.com/foundation/donate
A private cremation has already taken place. In the true spirit of Mike instead of condolences please share a funny or endearing story of him at https://www.ogden funeralhome.com
Our intention is to compile all your stories to honour his memory.